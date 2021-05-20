Sebastian Vettel Roasts Journalists For Wanting Crashes To Happen Between F1 Rivals

Ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix 2021, the major talking point has been the wheel to wheel racing between title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen with many fearing that a clash between them is inevitable in the near future. During the driver's conference, both drivers were asked their opinions. Four-time Driver's Champion Sebastian Vettel was another driver who was asked of his opinion as he knows a thing or two about racing both drivers.

Instead of responding whether a crash may take place or not, he chose to roast the journalists who seemed to want for a crash to happen. F1 journalists have often been accused in the past of dramatising crashes in the sport and being insensitive to the safety of the drivers who are risking their lives driving at high speeds. Here are the comments of Sebastian Vettel and the two title rivals involved in the discussion.

While seven-time Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton acknowledged the respect that existed between him and title rival Max Verstappen, he felt he was always on the receiving end because the Dutch driver had a "lot to prove." The Brit said, "I've done well to avoid all the incidents so far, but we've got 19 more to go. We could connect, hopefully not. I think the good thing is I think there is a nice balanced amount of respect between us. Perhaps, as you know, he feels that he has a lot to prove, but I am not necessarily in the same boat there and I am more long term."

However, Max Verstappen did not seem too pleased with Hamilton's comments as he made it clear that he had "nothing to prove," and emphasized that both drivers avoided contact, not just Hamilton. "I have nothing to prove. And avoiding contact, I think it goes both ways, so we have done well, that's true. But we raced hard, we avoided the contact, both sides, let's hope we can keep doing that and keep being on track and race hard against each other," said the Dutch racer.

Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen mock F1 journalists; say that they ignore skill in the sport and look for crashes, which make for good headlines

Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel added that F1 journalists focus on crashes because they make for good headlines instead of appreciating the wheel-to-wheel racing that takes place between the drivers without making contact. When asked whether making contact with Lewis Hamilton was inevitable at some stage, Verstappen added, "I honestly don't know what to say anymore about these things. We never try to crash, do we? It's just to make a few interesting headlines about that. I guess it will get a bit more views when you say, 'yeah, it's a matter of time' rather than we had some great races so far. People will of course clickbait that more."

Sebastian Vettel, who was sat next to Max Verstappen during the driver's press conference on Wednesday, echoed the Dutch driver's views as he explained that such comments only arise from non-drivers who have a lack of understanding of the sport. Vettel said, "I don't see why you are so excited to wait for a crash. I think you should be so excited that they managed to race that close and intense without crashing -- that's the skill, not crashing. I know for you it is more exciting when there's bits flying, but for us actually, I think we get a blast by managing to be right on the edge and mastering that."

Monaco Grand Prix schedule 2021

Thursday, May 20

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, May 22

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, May 23

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST