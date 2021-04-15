Sebastian Vettel To Take Up Organic Farming Post F1 After Finishing Internship In Lockdown

Four-time Driver's Champion Sebastian Vettel seems to have planned his future post F1 in organic farming as he revealed details of completing an internship for the same during the 2020 lockdown. With Vettel being the only F1 driver not to have an official social media account, he managed to keep a low profile throughout lockdown. With this interest, Vettel has also shown that there is much more to life than F1.

Sebastian Vettel joined fellow driver Lewis Hamilton in calling for F1 to do more to conserve the environment. F1 has made plans to be carbon neutral by 2030. The German racer has also been announced as an ambassador for BioBienenApfel, an initiative that protects habitats for insects. Reigning US Open tennis champion Dominic Thiem is also an ambassador.

The four-time F1 champion explained how having more time available helped him to understand his interests beyond F1. "Since I had more time than I had actually planned, I thought about what I could do and what interested me," said the 33-year old. Vettel also explained why he specifically chose organic farming amongst the many options available to him.

"At some point you realise that not every vegetable is the same, not every apple has the same nutrients, and then you ask why. Then you realise very quickly where the apple comes from and how it is grown - and that's how the doors opened for me. The theory interests me and I read about it a lot. But to learn more from the practical side and talk to the people who deal with it on a day-to-day basis, that was very interesting," explained Vettel.

