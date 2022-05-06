Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin To Team Up With New F1 Engine Audi? Here's Latest Update

The F1 will witness Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche joining the sport as both the brands convinced the German automaking group that the move will bring in more money than it will cost. According to Autocar, the decision was also influenced by F1’s new engine regulations, planned to be introduced for the 2026 season. In the recent development, Aston Martin has confirmed that talks have been held with the incoming Audi brand which will join Formula 1 in 2026.

F1 News: Aston Martin Audi collaboration

According to a report by Planet F1, Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll confirmed that negotiations with Audi have taken place. The report states that Porsche is expected to join forces with Red Bull, while Audi’s plans are yet to be fully confirmed. Audi was previously linked with a deal to take over McLaren, though both parties denied such reports. According to Autosprint, Lance Stroll, in response to a query from Bank of America during a conference call with investors, said, “Have we been approached by Audi? Yes,” Currently, Aston Martin is being powered by Mercedes.

Will Sebastian Vettel drive for Aston Martin next season?

While Aston Martin is in talks for a possible tie-up with Audi, reports have emerged that Sebastian Vettel could be replaced by Aston Martin for F1 2023 Season. As per the report by f1-insider.com Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll is speculated to be interested in Fernando Alonso. As per the report, Fernando Alonso no longer has a regular place guarantee at Alpine due to Oscar Piastri.

The reigning Formula 2 champion is a test driver at Alpine and is considered a diamond in the rough. The Australian is managed by ex-Red Bull star Mark Webber, who doesn't want to put him through another year on the bench. Aston Martin have aspirations to become a title contender over the next five years. Sebastian Vettel is reportedly considering leaving the team as it struggles near the back of the grid. Vettel recently stated that he is yet to decide his future at Aston Martin or in F1 in general beyond 2022. The F1 2022 campaign - which is expected to return to a record 23 races in the near future once a Russian Grand Prix replacement is found - continues with the Miami Grand Prix on May 8.