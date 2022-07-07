Second Round Of National Motorcycle Racing Championship From July 8-10

The second round of the MRF-MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 will be held at the rebranded Madras International Circuit at Sriperumbudur near here from July 8 to 10.

The event which has received some 200 entries is expected to witness some interesting duels between leading racers in the country, a press release said.

The first round held in Coimbatore saw some surprise results, notably a double 1-2 finish by Pacer Yamaha riders in the Pro-Stock 165cc category with Trichy’s Mathana Kumar winning both the races ahead of Prabhu Arunagiri (Chennai). The pair virtually overshadowed established and hitherto dominant Petronas TVS Racing and arch-rivals Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing teams.

In contrast, veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1), who notched his 10th National title last season, looked in imperious form in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category, winning both races on a Yamaha R3. He is expected to extend his lead in the championship standings.

The Girls category (Stock 165cc) race had its share of twists and turns with former champion Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing) securing a win after race-winner Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing) was disqualified for a technical infringement. Defending champion Ryhana Bee (Pacer Yamaha), who won all five races last season, managed just one point with a 10th place finish, but will be keen to make up this weekend.

In the Novice category (Stock 165cc), which has always attracted over 40 entries, Hubballi’s Sarvesh Balappa had a bright start, winning both the races, to lead the points table in the class.

The 19-race programme this weekend also includes two One-Make Championships organised by the promoters Madras Motor Sports Club, celebrating their 70th anniversary – the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship (Open, Rookie and Girls) and the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R and CBR 150, besides Hornet 2.0 as a support race).