'Security Of Female Sportspersons Important': Haryana CM As Wrestlers' Protest Against WFI

As the country's top wrestlers protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh enters Day 2, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that this is a grave issue and such incidents demotivate our female sportspersons.

Speaking to media persons, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said, "This is a serious issue and we have noted every allegation of our wrestlers. Incidents like this demotivate our sportspersons and I believe the Sports Ministry will take cognizance of this issue and act accordingly. For us, the security of our female sportspersons is very important."

He further asserted that the Haryana government did not receive any complaints regarding the issue earlier. He said that he was informed about the protest staged by wrestlers on Wednesday.

Centre to form a 3-member committee to probe allegations levelled by wrestlers

Earlier in the day, after a massive Republic campaign, the Centre said that it will form a 3-member committee to probe allegations levelled by the country's top wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to sources, a probe team is likely to have two female representatives.

#BREAKING | Centre to form 3-member committee to probe allegations levelled by wrestlers, probe team likely to have two female representatives.



Notably, on Wednesday, the Indian Sports Ministry took cognizance of the matter and sought an explanation from the national wrestling governing body in 72 hours.

According to sources, on Thursday afternoon, the protesting wrestlers arrived at the office of the Union Sports Ministry in Shastri Bhawan. They will meet the officials to discuss the allegations levelled against WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Earlier WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had hit out at the wrestlers, saying that it was a conspiracy against him. He also refused to step down from the top post.

“This is a conspiracy against me, a big industrialist has a hand in it. When Vinesh Phogat lost, it was me who motivated her. Sexual harassment never happened. If even one athlete comes forward and proves this, I will hang myself,” said Brij Bhushan. He further said that he is ready for an investigation into the matter after refuting all charges levelled against him by the wrestlers.