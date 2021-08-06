Seema Bisla Vs Sarra Hamdi LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Tokyo 2020 Wrestling Events LIVE

Seema Bisla, an athlete of the Indian wrestling contingent will make her Olympics debut in the women's 50kg freestyle event. The wrestler on Friday, August 6, will face Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia in the first round. The winner of the match will then face the winner of Mariya Stadnik (Azerbaijan) and Stalvira Orshush (Russian Olympic Committee) in the quarterfinals. Here are the details of how to watch Tokyo 2020 wrestling events LIVE.

How to watch Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi

The live streaming for the Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin at 8:00 AM IST (Friday, August 6) and fans can watch the live-action on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. While regional language commentary will be telecasted on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD. Additionally, all Indian events will be live on Doordarshan. Aditi Ashok Golf Round 2 Live Streaming will be done by Sony Liv for OTT users.

Bajrang Punia to face Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia will compete in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling and will be happy with the draw as he is drawn up against, Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev, who is yet to win a medal at the international level. Bajrang Punia on the other hand has won silver at the World Championship and is a medal favourite for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tokyo Olympics Day 15: List of Indians in action on August 6

Gurpreet Singh - Men's 50 km walk final

Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - Golf

Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km walk final

GB - W vs IND - W - Hockey Women's Bronze Medal

Bajrang Punia vs E. Akmataliev - Wrestling - Men's freestyle 65kg

Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi - Wrestling - Women's freestyle 50kg

Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Arokia Rajiv, Nirma Noah Tom, Muhammed Anas - Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay Heat 2

Image: IndiaSportsHub/Twitter