Sehwag Salutes Kamalpreet Kaur's Performance In Olympics, Avers 'you Will Soon Get Medal'

Former Team India vice-captain Virender Sehwag has come forward and said that he is a huge fan of star discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur and gave her special mention on qualifying for the finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's discus throw.

Tokyo Olympics: Virender Sehwag salutes Kamalpreet Kaur

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Virender Sehwag tweeted that he has become Kaur's fan and even though the latter could not manage a podium finish on this occasion, Viru lauded Kaur's 'wonderful effort.'

Furthermore, the ex-opening batsman thanked Kamalpreet Kaur for ensuring that thousands of people were interested in the discus throw and concluded by saying that she will soon get medals.

Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur finishes sixth in the women's discus throw final

On Saturday, Kamalpreet Kaur who was placed in Group B started the vent by registering a throw of 60.29m in her first attempt. In the second attempt, Kaur did better in her first attempt with a throw of 63.97m which was just 0.03m short of a straight qualification into the final. With the qualification mark being 64 m, the 25-year-old gave everything she had in her third and final attempt and qualified for the title round.

Nonetheless, she could not replicate the same performance in the final round on Monday and failed to make it to the podium to ensure another medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics. Kamalpreet Kaur tried her level best and used everything in her locker but it proved insufficient.

In the first round in which a total of 12 athletes, Kamalpreet's first aim was to make it to round 2 by being within the top 8. Her scores in the discus throw final read 61.62 (first throw). Kamalpreet Kaur was not happy with her second throw which was around the 60m mark but, it was termed as foul. Kaur's third throw was 63.70m which was under immense pressure as she had slipped from the top 8. However, the third throw pushed Kamalpreet to number 6 among the top 8. The top 8 were given another three throws.

Kamalpreet however did not start the top-8 up to the mark as she wasted her first throw with a foul, had the second throw of 61.37m, and the third throw was a foul.

Meanwhile, USA's Valarie Allman clinched gold whereas Germany's Kristin Pudnez and Cuba's Yaime Perez won silver and bronze respectively.