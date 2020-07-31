Virender Sehwag, Sardara Singh Part Of Arjuna Award Selection Committee

Virender Sehwag and Sardara Singh will be part of the selection committee of the National Sports Awards appointed by the Sports Ministry. Supreme Court Justice (Retd) Mukundakam Sharma had been appointed by the Sports Ministry as the Charman of Committee which will select awardees for National Sports Awards including Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dronacharya Awards.

The Committee will be also be selecting awardees for Dhyan Chand Awards, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Award and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2020.

READ: Olivier Giroud rode 80km on a bike with Arsenal great Pires to rejuvenate Chelsea career

The Members include eminent names from the field of Indian Sports including Virender Sehwag (Cricket), Sardar Singh (Hockey), Monalisa Baruah Mehta (Table Tennis), Deepa Malik (Para-athletics), Venkatesan Devarajan (Boxing) as well as well-known media persons including Sports Commentator Manish Batavia and Sports Journalists Alok Sinha and Neeru Bhatia. Officials from the Sports Ministry on the committee include Director General, SAI, Shri Sandip Pradhan, LS Singh, Joint Secretary (Sports Development), and Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan, CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Two additional Members who have been Dronacharya Awardees may be invited by the Chairperson while considering the nomination for Dronacharya Award.

READ: Wasim Akram blames 'fewer contests' for not rating Sachin as his greatest opponent