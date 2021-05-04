SEM Vs BAO Dream11: Seattle Mariners Vs Orioles Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Seattle Mariners (SEM) and the Baltimore Orioles (BAO) will clash in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Tuesday, May 04 at 10:10 PM local time (Wednesday, May 05 at 7:40 AM IST). The game will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Here is our SEM vs BAO Dream11 prediction, top picks and SEM vs BAO Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: SEM vs BAO game preview

The Seattle Mariners are currently at the third spot of the MLB American League West table. Kyle Seager and team have played 30 games so far in the tournament, winning 16 and losing 14. The Baltimore Orioles, on the other hand, are at the basement (5th) spot of the AL East table with a win-loss record of 14-15.

Despite the slight difference in win-loss record, the Seattle Mariners are set to get a tough competition from the Baltimore Orioles. Orioles will have high expectations from Austin Hays, Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino, while Mariners will depend on Taylor Trammell, Kyle Seager and Justus Sheffield to come out on top.

SEM vs BAO: Injury Report

The Seattle Mariners will enter the T-Mobile Park without Marco Gonzales (forearm), Casey Sadler, Evan White and Shed Long (shin), who are currently recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles, won’t be getting any assistance from DJ Stewart, Anthony Santander (ankle), Hunter Harvey (oblique) and Nick Ciuffo on Tuesday night as they are on the injured list. Chris Davis is recovering from his back injury and is also expected to be absent for the upcoming game.

SEM vs BAO Probable Playing 9

Seattle Mariners: Taylor Trammell, Kyle Lewis, Mitch Haniger, Jake Fraley, Kyle Seager, Ty France, Keynan Middleton, Dylon Moore, Justus Sheffield

Baltimore Orioles: Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, Ramon Urias, Ryan Mountcastle, Rio Ruiz, Tanner Scott, Austin Hays, Jorge Lopez, Pedro Severino

SEM vs BAO Top Picks

Seattle Mariners: Taylor Trammell, Kyle Seager, Justus Sheffield

Baltimore Orioles: Austin Hays, Trey Mancini, Pedro Severino

SEM vs BAO Dream11 team

Outfielders: Taylor Trammell, Kyle Lewis, Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle

Infielders: Kyle Seager, Dylon Moore, Trey Mancini

Pitcher: Justus Sheffield

Catcher: Pedro Severino

MLB Dream11: SEM vs BAO Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Seattle Mariners will come out on top in this contest.

DJ's playing the smash hits today. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 1, 2021

