SEM Vs CR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training 2021 Game Preview

The Seattle Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds (CR) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Friday, March 12 at 7:10 PM local time (Saturday, March 13 at 7:10 AM IST). The game will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex, Arizona. Here is our SEM vs CR Dream11 prediction, top picks and SEM vs CR Dream11 team.
Seattle Mariners are currently third from the bottom in the Cactus division with just 2 wins and 4 losses so far. Their last match was versus the Dodgers which ended in a 4-4 tie. They would be hoping to bounce back with a win in the upcoming contest. Cincinnati Reds on the other hand, are coming into this game after beating Boston White Sox in their previous game 7-4. They are currently second from the bottom with 3 wins and 7 losses and will be desperate to win the upcoming game.
REDS WIN! The offense produces early to down the White Sox in Goodyear.March 12, 2021
Arizona date and time: Friday, March 12 at 7:05 PM
Indian date and time: Saturday, March 13 at 7:10 AM
Venue: Peoria Sports Complex, Arizona
SEM vs CR Dream11 team: Seattle Mariners probable playing 9
Chris Flexen, JP Crawford, Evan White, Jose Malmolejos, Jake Fraley, Joey Gerber, Dylan Moore, Ty France, Kyle Lewis
SEM vs CR Dream11 team: Cincinnati Reds probable playing 9
Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Scott Heineman, Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo, Tucker Barnhart
Cincinnati Reds: Nick Castellanos, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners: Chris Flexen, Jose Malmolejos, JP Crawford
Considering the recent form of the teams, our SEM vs CR Dream11 prediction is that the Cincinnati Reds will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The above SEM vs CR playing 11, SEM vs CR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SEM vs CR live and SEM vs CR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Image Source: Cincinnati Reds/ Twitter