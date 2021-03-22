SEM Vs LAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The Seattle Mariners (SEM) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will lock horns in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Monday, March 22 at 6:40 PM local time (Tuesday, March 23 at 7:10 AM IST). The game will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex, Arizona. Here is our SEM vs LAD Dream11 prediction, SEM vs LAD Dream11 team, and SEM vs LAD Dream11 top picks.

SEM vs LAD Dream11 prediction and preview

Heading into this match, the Seattle Mariners are currently in eighth place in the MLB spring training Cactus League standings, having won eight and lost eight in sixteen games. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Dodgers arrive into this game in third place after having played sixteen games so far. The Dodgers have won ten games and lost six. Chicago Cubs leads the MLB spring training Cactus League standings with 12 wins and five losses in seventeen games. Both teams will look to win this contest to close the gap at the top.

SEM vs LAD Dream11 prediction and schedule

Arizona date and time: Monday, March 22 at 6:40 PM

Indian date and time: Tuesday, March 23 at 7:10 AM

Venue: Peoria Sports Complex, Arizona

SEM vs LAD rosters: Probable lineups

SEM vs LAD Dream11 team: Seattle Mariners probable playing 9

Taylor Trammell, Kyle Lewis, Mitch Haniger, Jake Fraley, Kyle Seager, Ty France, Shed Long Jr, Keynan Middleton, Luis Torrens

SEM vs LAD Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9

Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith

SEM vs LAD rosters: SEM vs LAD Dream11 top picks

Seattle Mariners: Taylor Trammell, Kyle Seager, Luis Torrens

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Clayton Kershaw

Corey can't be stopped. pic.twitter.com/Q0gJ4eXR7x — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 21, 2021

SEM vs LAD Dream11 prediction: SEM vs LAD Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mitch Haniger, Taylor Trammell, Mookie Betts, Luke Raley

Infielders: Ty France, Kyle Seager, Justin Turner

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw

Catcher: Luis Torrens

SEM vs LAD Dream11 prediction: SEM vs LAD match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our SEM vs LAD Dream11 prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SEM vs LAD Dream11 prediction, SEM vs LAD Dream11 team and SEM vs LAD Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SEM vs LAD Dream11 prediction and SEM vs LAD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.