SEM Vs SFG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 9, MLB Opening Day 2021 Live

Seattle Mariners take on San Francisco Giants in the MLB opening Day as both teams lock horns on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at the T-Mobile Park on April 1 with the kickoff set to take place at 7:40 AM IST (Friday, April 2). Let's have a look at the SEM vs SFG Dream11 prediction, the SEM vs SFG match prediction alongside other details of this match.

SEM vs SFG live: SEM vs SFG Dream11 match preview

Major League Baseball is finally back with the 2021 season set to kick off on Thursday. Teams are expected to play 162 games this year as fans rejoice at the opportunity of coming back in the stadiums for the time since 2019. Amongst the many matches scheduled for the MLB opening day, the San Francisco Giants vs Seattle Mariners is one of the games set to take place on Thursday.

SEM vs SFG Predicted Playing Lineups

Seattle Mariners - Mitch Haniger, Evan White, Taylor Trammell, Jake Fraley, Ty France, Dylan Moore, Kyle Seager, Tom Murphy, J.P. Crawford

San Francisco Giants- Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, Donovan Solano, Brandon Belt, Wilmer Flores, Evan Longoria, Buster Posey, Mauricio Dubón, Brandon Crawford

SEM vs SFG Dream11 Team

Outfielders: Taylor Trammell, Mitch Haniger, Mike Yastrzemski (C)

Infielders: Ty France, J.P. Crawford (VC), Brandon Belt, Dylan Moore

Pitcher: Tom Murphy

Catcher: Buster Posey

SEM vs SFG Dream11 Prediction: Top picks

Seattle Mariners- Mitch Haniger, J.P. Crawford

San Francisco Giants- Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Belt

SEM vs SFG Match Prediction

Both the teams will be eager to kickstart their season on a positive note and look to play their best game on the MLB opening day with fans back at T-Park. Seattle Mariners start the match as favourites as we expect the home side to edge out a win given the massive advantage they have of playing at home in front of their fans. However, San Francisco Giants will also be aiming to earn the bragging rights series as this match promises to be a thrilling encounter. The Giants start as favourites to win.

Disclaimer: The above SEM vs SFG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SEM vs SFG live and SEM vs SFG match prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.