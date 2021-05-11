Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan Death: Mr. India And Bodybuilding Champion Succumbs To Covid-19

Among the thousands of lives claimed by the rising India coronavirus cases on May 10, one may have been that of the up and coming Indian bodybuilder, Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan. A former winner at the prestigious Mr India competition, Selvarajan was considered to be a bright prospect for the country on the world stage. An ambitious and lively presence in the Indian bodybuilding scene, the Tamil Nadu-born star leaves a huge void in the sport, which has already seen a number of early deaths in the last year.

Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan bodybuilding dreams dashed

While there is no official word on the Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan death, which was announced by his trainer, Chris Aceto - a legend of the industry - it is being reported that the strongman may have succumbed due to COVID-19. Taking to Instagram to share news of the untimely passing, Aceto wrote, "It’s with incredible sadness that I am sharing the very painful news of the sudden passing of Indian superstar in the making Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan. Senthil was a remarkable bodybuilder. I used to fill his ears with 'we are going to the Olympia 212 or Classic for sure'. I meant it. He believed it".

Survived by his wife and son, Selvarajan was to become a father for the second time "within the month" Aceto wrote. "Senthil is a great student and friend. I am sure all of the Indian bodybuilding community is in shock and will miss him dearly, as will his close friends and family. I miss you already. I am saddened yet feel even sadder for your family. I am so honored to have known you," he concluded. The Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan bodybuilding page on Instagram was a great inspiration to aspiring bodybuilders in the country and a great source of positivity.

Adding to the sad circumstances of the death is the fact that the bodybuilder's last post on his Instagram page talked about how he wished to make it large on the international stage. Captioned: "Wait ... will wait ... until the day of my life on the International Stage. Soon ...", Senthil posted an unretouched photo of himself from back in April on May 6. The Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan Mr. India win in 2013, followed by his runner-up finish at the Sheru Classic that very year, vaulted the young bodybuilder to fame in the country. This, followed by a third-place finish at the Mr. Asia competition and a silver at the Mr. World, showed just how much potential Selvarajan had.

Image Credits: Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan Instagram