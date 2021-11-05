Sergio Perez On Whether He Would Give Up Home Win To Verstappen At Mexican GP: 'We'll See'

The Mexico City Grand Prix is just around the corner and for the first time, Sergio Perez arrives at his home Grand Prix with a car, Red Bull, that could possibly challenge for victory. But there is also his teammate, Max Verstappen who is currently 12 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula 1 driver championship standings, and the question that has been on everyone's mind is that would the Mexican F1 driver let his teammate pass him if it came down to a one-two finish for Red Bull at the Mexican GP.

Sergio Perez was asked just that, would he let his teammate pass him and the Mexican responded by saying that it would depend on the situation. He said that it is a fantastic 'problem for his team to be in and added that such decisions are taken during the race so 'we'll see'. He also added that everyone, including Red Bull, wants him to win the Mexican GP.

"I think it will be a great problem to have from my side, you know?" he replied while speaking to formula1.com. “It always depends on the situation, because most of the decisions are normally taken during the race, during the heat of the event, so I think that depending on the circumstances, we'll see. But I'm pretty sure the whole team, Red Bull, everyone, wants me to win this weekend."

Perez aiming for a good qualifying session

He then added that the Mexico City track is a very special one for them and reiterated that the team and everyone in it wants him to win this Grand Prix and that he will have everyone's support to go for the win.

Perez told formula1.com, "I think everyone is so enthusiastic, everyone at my team, the crowd – it's a very special venue for us," he added. "We'll see through the race, but I'm pretty sure that everyone in this team... if there's a race they want me to win, it's this one. So I'm sure I'll have full support from everyone in my team."

Perez also said that he wants to carry on his form from the USA and Turkey Grand Prix where he got podiums. He said that he is feeling more at home with the team now and he wants to perform well in Saturday's qualifying session.

Image: Twitter/@F1, AP