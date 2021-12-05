Sergio Perez Warned Saudi Arabia GP's F1 Track Is 'dangerous' Before Enzo-Theo's Crash

The F2 feature race witnessed a horrific crash between Enzo Fittipaldi and Théo Pourchaire on the start-finish straight as both the drivers were sent to the hospital. Before the F2 race, Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez had explained how Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Corniche Circuit is 'unnecessarily dangerous.'

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix is set to be the fastest race on the F1 calendar, as Lewis Hamilton clocked in a 253.984km/h on the speed trap during his pole position lap. The Mexican driver believes that the lack of space between corners and a lack of sight of what is happing ahead makes it unsafe.

Sergio Perez reveals Saudi Arabia GP circuit worries him

While speaking to Motorsport, Sergio Perez said, "It's a really nice circuit, very dangerous though in terms of... there is a lot of straights. But you are turning and [there are] blind corners, where I hope nothing happens. If you like, it's too dangerous without a real reason." The Red Bull Racing driver then went on to add that he hopes there are no serious crashes during the race, pointing out that a review of the track is required after the weekend.

"When you look at some of the onboards, it's quite scary. I just hope that it goes through that we don't see a big shunt out there. I just feel the track, yeah, it's a bit too risky without a reason. With the speed that we're doing, with the deltas around the track from some other cars, it's a bit unnecessary. But I think probably something that we can review after the weekend," added Perez.

He then went on to add that the safety of the drivers was of paramount importance and that discussions with drivers were required after the race. "I think we cannot forget the fact that safety has to take priority. “I think I've spoken to some of the other drivers and we all kind of think that... we are the ones sitting in the car, and the speed differences that we tend to see, if something goes wrong it's a massive one. It's a straight, you're going on a straight flat out, it's just I don't see the reason to do it that way. It's obviously a bit of track character but it's something we have to speak about after the race," added the Mexican.

What happened between Enzo Fittipaldi and Théo Pourchaire?

