SC Closes Women Wrestlers' Plea On Sexual Harassment Allegations Against WFI Chief

In a massive setback to the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, the Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing the petition asked them to approach the lower court first. This comes in connection with the plea filed by the seven women wrestlers, who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

Supreme Court closes Women Wrestlers plea after noting FIR filed; security provided

The Apex Court closed the petition in the matter stating the fact that the Delhi police has already registered FIRs against the WFI chief. The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha granted liberty to the petitioners to approach the jurisdictional magistrate or invoke the remedy under Section 482 CrPC before the Delhi High Court in case of any further grievances.

The bench observed, "You came up for the registration of FIR, that purpose is fulfilled, we moved one step ahead giving liberty to you to move the respective forum. Having regard to the ambit of the case before us, we close the proceedings now".

As the petitioner's counsel, Senior Advocate Narendra Hooda objected to the closing of the case, however, the bench refused to entertain the request. "I am sure as soon as the case is over Delhi police will drag its feet. This should be monitored by a former judge of this court," Hooda said.

"We have confined ourselves to the prayer and that is served and for any other relief, the petitioners may move the appropriate jurisdictional magisterial court. And, If you are aggrieved by magistrate court order you can approach Delhi High Court," CJI Chandrachud responded.

This comes a day after the women wrestlers were granted permission from the Top Court to file an affidavit in a sealed cover. The counsel stated that they don't have any problem in presenting the copy of the affidavit to the solicitor general but it should not go into the public domain.

On April 28, Delhi Police had filed two FIRs against Singh on the allegations of the wrestlers, hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, had told the apex court that a case will be registered on Friday.

On April 26, Delhi Police told the top court that some kind of preliminary probe was needed before it can proceed with the registration of an FIR over the sexual harassment allegations. The top court had on Tuesday last issued notices to Delhi Police and others on a plea by the seven women wrestlers, saying the matter is "serious" and requires consideration.

Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh, also a BJP MP.

The wrestlers had asserted they won't leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. They resumed their sit-in protest on Sunday and demanded that the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations be made public.

The committee was set up by the Sports Ministry in January after the wrestlers held a three-day sit-in.

Top wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in January and accused the WFI boss of sexual exploitation and intimidation. The wrestlers had demanded that WFI be disbanded and its president removed. The sports ministry had then formed an oversight committee headed by boxing great MC Mary Kom on January 23 and asked it to submit its findings in one month.

Later, it extended the deadline by two weeks and also added Babita Phogat to the probe panel as its sixth member at the insistence of the protesting wrestlers.