Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton Can 'give Up' On F1 Career If Required

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has said that he will not mind giving up on his successful F1 career if required. The racing icon is currently participating in the Turkish Grand Prix 2021.

"I've come to a point where I'm willing to risk my career if it helps. For example, to save a life. Or to stimulate the minds of those in power to initiate change that will help the people, those of them Powerful should actually serve, "said Lewis Hamilton while speaking to Süddeutsche Zeitung as quoted by AP.

"I try not to be someone who just talks a lot. I want to act and drive positive developments. But I'm not Superman. I can't save the world on my own", the reigning F1 world champion added.

Hamilton grid penalty

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty at Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix after he took on the fourth engine, one more than what is allowed in a season. The Brit will avoid starting the race from the back of the grid as he is only changing his internal combustion engine (ICE) and not his complete power unit. As things stand in the Drivers Championship, Hamilton (246.5) currently leads Verstappen (244.5) by two points. The Brit won last weekend's race in Russia, while the Dutchman successfully finished in second place after starting from the back of the grid due to an engine penalty. Hamilton will hope that he can achieve a similar result after opting to take up a new engine.

Lewis Hamilton F1 career

Lewis Hamilton has been dominating the Formula 1 circuit for a long time and has won four consecutive titles between 2017 to 2020 and when he won the F1 Championship last year, the Mercedes icon ended up equaling the legendary Michael Schumacher's record of seven drivers' titles. In the 2021 season, Lewis Hamilton looks forward to continuing his splendid run to win a fifth consecutive as well as eighth F1 Championship but more importantly, he would end up surpassing Schumacher in case he succeeds in bagging yet another world title.

Image: AP