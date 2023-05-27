Sexual Harassment Allegation Against WFI President: Police Informs Court They Recorded Statements Of Complainants

The Delhi Police on Saturday informed a court here that it has recorded the statements of women wrestlers who have accused Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

The probe agency made the submissions before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal through a status report submitted on the direction of the court.

The court directed the police to supply copies of the status report to the complainants on a request made by their advocate.

The police informed the court that statements of all victims were recorded under Section 164 CrPC before a magistrate. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 27.

The police had earlier informed the court that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the allegations against Singh.

“Considering the seriousness of the case we have formed an SIT. The SIT will be investigating the case,” police had told the court.

The status report was filed by police under a sealed cover.

The judge had earlier issues notice to Delhi police on a plea moved by the wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

The wrestlers, who are protesting at Jantar Mantar here, have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually exploiting several women grapplers including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs including one under section 10 of POCSO Act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.