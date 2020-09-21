SFG Vs COR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2020 Live

San Francisco Giants (SFG) will square off against Colorado Rockies (COR) in the upcoming Major League Baseball (MLB) game on Tuesday, September 22 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 am IST. The San Francisco Giants currently occupy the third spot in the National League West standings with a win-loss record of 26-26. Colorado Rockies, on the other hand, are just a spot below SFG with a win-loss record of 23-29. Even though they have lost their last few games, COR will defiantly look to bounce back in the upcoming game.
Fans can play the SFG vs COR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SFG vs COR Dream11 prediction, SFG vs COR match prediction and the SFG vs COR Dream11 team.
Also Read l LAA vs TR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, MLB live
Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson, Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt, Wilmer Flores, Donovan Solano, Brandon Crawford, Joey Bart, Mauricio Dubon
Raimel Tapia, Kevin Pillar, Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, Daniel Murphy, Matt Kemp, Ryan McMahon, Garrett Hampson, Tony Wolters
Also Read l Albert Pujols passes Willie Mays for fifth on all time MLB career home run list
Also Read l TOJ vs PHP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, MLB regular season live
San Francisco Giants start as favourites to win the game.
Also Read l MLB to play postseason, World Series in bubble setting in Texas after players' agreement