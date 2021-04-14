SFG Vs CR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The San Francisco Giants (SFG) and the Cincinnati Reds (CR) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday, April 14 at 12:45 PM local time (Thursday, April 15 at 1:15 AM IST). The game will be played at the Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. Here is our SFG vs CR Dream11 prediction, SFG vs CR Dream11 top picks and SFG vs CR Dream11 team.

MLB Standings and SFG vs CR Dream11 Match Preview

Both the teams have the same win-loss record of 7-4 on papers, but while the Cincinnati Reds are leading the MLB National League Central standings, the San Francisco Giants are at the third spot of the National League West table. Despite the difference in position, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. SFG will have high expectations from Austin Slater, Wilmer Flores and Joey Bart, while CR would want Nick Castellanos, Eugenio Suarez and Luis Castillo to shine.

SFG vs CR Injury Report

The San Francisco Giants will enter the Oracle Park without Alex Wood (back), Reyes Moronta and Jaylin Davis (knee), who are all reported injured. Meanwhile, Sonny Gray (back) and Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) will also be absent from the Cincinnati Reds line up due to injury.

SFG vs CR Dream11 team news: Probable Playing 9

San Francisco Giants: Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, Alex Dickerson, LaMonte Wade Jr, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Johnny Cueto, Joey Bart.

Cincinnati Reds: Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, Scott Heineman, Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas, Luis Castillo, Tucker Barnhart.

SFG vs CR Dream11 team: SFG vs CR top picks

San Francisco Giants: Austin Slater, Wilmer Flores, Joey Bart

Cincinnati Reds: Nick Castellanos, Eugenio Suarez, Luis Castillo

SFG vs CR Dream11 team

Outfielders: Nick Castellanos (VC), Nick Senzel, Austin Slater, LaMonte Wade Jr

Infielders: Wilmer Flores (C), Eugenio Suarez, Brandon Crawford

Pitcher: Luis Castillo

Catcher: Tucker Barnhart

SFG vs CR Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the MLB standings, our prediction is that the Cincinnati Reds will come out on top in this contest.

Nick with the knock, Wink with the wheelsâ—ï¸ pic.twitter.com/63LugUgi6X — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 14, 2021

Note: The above SFG vs CR playing 11, SFG vs CR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SFG vs CR live and SFG vs CR game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cincinnati Reds/ Twitter