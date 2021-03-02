SFG Vs LAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

Quick links:
The San Francisco Giants (SFG) will go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) in the upcoming game of MLB spring training on Tuesday, March 2 at 7:05 PM local time (Wednesday, March 3 at 7:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona. Here is our SFG vs LAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and SFG vs LAD Dream11 team.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently at the third spot of the MLB Spring Training Cactus League standings. Mookie Betts and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table as they lost their opening game against the Los Angeles Angels, while their second game against the Texas Rangers ended in a draw.
Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson, Alexander Canario, Steven Duggar, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Belt, Tommy La Stella, Johnny Cueto, Joey Bart
Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock, Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith
Considering the recent form of the teams, our SFG vs LAD Dream11 prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.
