SFG Vs LAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The San Francisco Giants (SFG) will go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) in the upcoming game of MLB spring training on Tuesday, March 2 at 7:05 PM local time (Wednesday, March 3 at 7:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona. Here is our SFG vs LAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and SFG vs LAD Dream11 team.

SFG vs LAD Dream11 prediction: SFG vs LAD Dream11 team and preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently at the third spot of the MLB Spring Training Cactus League standings. Mookie Betts and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table as they lost their opening game against the Los Angeles Angels, while their second game against the Texas Rangers ended in a draw.

SFG vs LAD Dream11 prediction and schedule

Arizona date and time: Tuesday, March 2 at 7:05 PM

India date and time: Wednesday, March 3 at 7:35 AM

Venue: Scottsdale Stadium, Arizona

SFG vs LAD match prediction: Probable lineups

SFG vs LAD Dream11 team: San Francisco Giants probable playing 9

Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson, Alexander Canario, Steven Duggar, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Belt, Tommy La Stella, Johnny Cueto, Joey Bart

SFG vs LAD Dream11 team: Los Angeles Dodgers probable playing 9

Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, A.J. Pollock, Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith

SFG vs LAD match prediction: SFG vs LAD Dream11 top picks

San Francisco Giants: Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Belt, Joey Bart

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw

SFG vs LAD Dream11 prediction: SFG vs LAD Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, A.J. Pollock, Mike Yastrzemski, Alexander Canario

Infielders: Max Muncy, Brandon Belt, Tommy La Stella

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw

Catcher: Joey Bart

SFG vs LAD live: SFG vs LAD Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our SFG vs LAD Dream11 prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

Putting on a show. We see you, @8Peters! pic.twitter.com/AyjPLhN0nL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 1, 2021

Note: The above SFG vs LAD playing 11, SFG vs LAD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SFG vs LAD live and SFG vs LAD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Los Angeles Dodgers/ Twitter