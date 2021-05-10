Last Updated:

SFG Vs TR Dream11: Giants Vs Rangers Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

SFG vs TR Dream11: The San Francisco Giants (SFG) and the Texas Rangers (TR) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Monday, May 10.

The San Francisco Giants (SFG) and the Texas Rangers (TR) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Monday, May 10 at 6:45 PM local time (Tuesday, May 11 at 7:15 AM IST). The game will be played at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. Here is our SFG vs TR Dream11 prediction, top picks and SFG vs TR Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: SFG vs TR game preview

The San Francisco Giants are currently leading the MLB National League West standings. Brandon Belt and team have played 34 games so far in the tournament, winning 20 and losing 14. The Texas Rangers, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the MLB American League West table with a win-loss record of 18-18.

Despite the slight difference in the win-loss record, the San Francisco Giants are set to get a tough competition from the Texas Rangers. The Giants will have high expectations from Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Belt and Buster Posey, while the Rangers will depend on Adolis Gracia, Nick Solak and Mike Foltynewicz to come out on top.

SFG vs TR: Injury Report

The San Francisco Giants will enter Oracle Park without Aaron Sanchez, Reyes Moronta (elbow), Alex Dickerson, LaMonte Wade Jr (oblique) and Tyler Beede (elbow) who are currently recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers won’t be getting any assistance from Kyle Cody and Kohei Arihara on Monday night, while Sam Huff is listed doubtful.

SFG vs TR Probable Playing 9

San Francisco Giants: Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Johnny Cueto, Joey Bart, Buster Posey, Mike Tauchman

Texas Rangers: Adolis Gracia, David Dahl, Willie Calhoun, Eli White, Nick Solak, Charlie Culberson, Brock Holf, Mike Foltynewicz, Jose Trevino.

 

SFG vs TR Top Picks

  • San Francisco Giants: Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Belt, Buster Posey
  • Texas Rangers: Adolis Gracia, Nick Solak, Mike Foltynewicz

SFG vs TR Dream11 team

  • Outfielders: Adolis Gracia, Mike Yastrzemski, Willie Calhoun, Mike Tauchman
  • Infielders: Nick Solak, Brandon Belt, Wilmer Flores
  • Pitcher: Mike Foltynewicz
  • Catcher: Buster Posey

 

MLB Dream11: SFG vs TR Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the San Francisco Giants will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SFG vs TR playing 11, SFG vs TR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SFG vs TR live and SFG vs TR game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

