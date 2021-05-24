SFH Vs MM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Men’s Handball League Preview

SG Flensburg Handewitt (SFH) will go up against MT Melsungen (MM) in the upcoming match of the ongoing German Men’s Handball League on Monday, May 24 at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Flens-Arena in Flensburg, Germany. Here is our SFH vs MM Dream11 prediction and SFH vs MM Dream11 team.

SFH vs MM team and preview

SG Flensburg Handewitt are currently at the second spot of the German Men’s Handball standings with 51 points. Jim Gottfridsson and team have played 28 games so far in the tournament, winning 24 and losing only 1 (3 draws). MT Melsungen, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the table with 32 points and a win-loss record of 15-12 (2 draws).

SG Flensburg Handewitt are fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from MT Melsungen. SFH fans have huge expectations from Benjamin Burić, Jim Gottfridsson and Hampus Wanne, while MM would want Silvio Heinevetter, Kai Häfner and Yves Kunkel to shine.

SFH vs MM live: SFH vs MM Dream11 team and schedule

Germany date and time: Monday, May 24 at 6:30 PM

India date and time: Monday, May 24 at 10:00 PM

Venue: Flens-Arena, Flensburg, Germany

SFH vs MM Squad

SG Flensburg Handewitt: Lasse Svan, Benjamin Burić, Gøran Søgard Johannessen, Hampus Wanne, Johannes Golla, Magnus Abelvik Rød, Jim Gottfridsson, Mads Mensah Larsen, Magnus Jøndal, Torbjørn Bergerud, Alexander Petersson, Franz Semper, Simon Hald, Marius Steinhauser, Lasse Møller, Magnus Holpert, Leon Kirschberger, Maik Machulla

MT Melsungen: Marino Marić, Andre Gomes, Timo Kastening, Julius Kühn, Kai Häfner, Tobias Reichmann, Silvio Heinevetter, Finn Lemke, Antonio Metzner, Lasse Mikkelsen, Arnar Freyr Arnarsson, Michael Allendorf, Nebojša Simić, Ben Beekmann, Stefan Salger, Ole Pregler, Julian Fuchs, Yves Kunkel, Arjan Haenen, David Kuntscher, Paul Kompenhaus, Felix Danner, Jan Lasse Herbst

SFH vs MM top picks

SG Flensburg Handewitt: Benjamin Burić, Jim Gottfridsson, Hampus Wanne

MT Melsungen: Silvio Heinevetter, Kai Häfner, Yves Kunkel

SFH vs MM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Benjamin Burić

Defenders: Jim Gottfridsson, Kai Häfner, Stefan Salger

Forwards: Hampus Wanne, Yves Kunkel, Johannes Golla

SFH vs MM match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our SFH vs MM Dream11 prediction is that SG Flensburg Handewitt will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SFH vs MM Dream11 prediction and SFH vs MM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SFH vs MM Dream11 team and SFH vs MM match predictions do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Canva