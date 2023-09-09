SFI adds Janhvi Choudhary in Asian Games squad as replacement for suspended swimmer

Quick links:
A glimpse of Swimming from World Swimming Championships 2023 (Image: AP)
The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has added Janhvi Choudhary to the Asian Games squad as a replacement for the swimmer, who was withdrawn after she was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping agency.
Janhvi will compete in the relay event. Her participation in the continental event will, however, depend on the Sport Ministry's clearance, a federation source told PTI.
The 19-year-old Bengal swimmer specialises in freestyle events.
In August, an Asian Games-bound swimmer, who was a minor, was handed provisional suspension by NADA after she tested positive for 19-norandrosterone.
The Asian Games are scheduled to begin on September 23 and will go on till October 8 in Hangzhou, China.
