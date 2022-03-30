The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia is currently hosting the state memorial service of legendary cricketer Shane Warne who died due to cardiac arrest on March 4. The legendary spinner was holidaying in Thailand when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Shane Warne’s father, Keith Warne, first appeared on the stage to give a eulogy for his son and also thanked the statement government for arranging the state memorial service. Shane Warne memorial TV coverage is being aired on Fox Cricket and Kayo, as well as the Seven, Nine, Ten and ABC free-to-air networks. The live coverage is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST (7 p.m. local time).

Shane Warne memorial service: Keith Warne remembers son Shane Warne

Keith Warne in his eulogy said, "Friday, March 4, 2022, the darkest day in our family’s life. It was a day that our son, Shane Keith Warne, was tragically and suddenly taken from us. Our family lost a loved son, a loving brother to Jason and a devoted father to Brooke, Jackson and Summer. And the world lost a much-loved cricketing legend whose feats on and off the cricket field will go down in history for all time fast, Shane would say. Young Jason fell for it every time and off to the shop he would go".

Looking forward to a future without Shane is inconceivable. We do take comfort in knowing that Shane packed more in his life of 52 years, five months and 19 days than most people would in two lifetimes. Shane loved life and lived for sport. When he was younger, our role as parents were always centred around getting him to training and wherever he was playing, whether it was playing athletics, basketball, tennis, football or crick.

Besides remembering son's onfield contribution, Keith Warne also remembered his contributions off the field where he spent a lot of his time helping kids, especially sick and underprivileged kids and bringing smiles to the lives of younger people. Keith Warne seven remembered the time when the legendary cricketer helped the victims effect by Bushfire in February 2009. He said, "Shane appreciated how horrific the situation was. He was hoping his visit would help lift the community spirit. On one of many occasions he and his footballer cricket mates took a load of sports equipment to the region and spent the day playing all sorts of sports with the children and the families. Brightening up their lives just a little bit in those dark days".

He summed up his emotional eulogy with Shane’s character as a man who took great responsibility in using his profile and privilege to bring good into the lives of people less fortunate than himself. Keith Warne also said that the family is grateful that the world loved their son as they did and thankfully touched so many lives in so many ways.