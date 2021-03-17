Shaquill Griffin Contract: Seahawks Likely To Lose Star CB In 'Blockbuster' Jaguars Deal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to upgrade during the free agency period, and maybe later during the NFL Draft. That being said, the team is reportedly signing Shaquill Griffin. As per various reports, Shaquill Griffin free agency brought him many offers, following which he finalized a deal with the Jaguars.

Shaquill Griffin contract: Shaquill Griffin free agency time to end soon

As per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, the Shaquill Griffin contract is set to be worth $44.5 million with the Jaguars. As mentioned, the cornerback had several offers from other teams, including the Seattle Seahawks. However, NFL Network's Mike Garofalo later reported that Griffin and the Seahawks did not have an agreement regarding money.

By signing with the Jaguars, Griffin will return to his home state Florida.

Shaquill Griffin draft

The Shaquill Griffin draft story began when the Seahawks picked him in 2017 as the Round 3 Pick 90. A year later, his twin brother Shaquem Griffin (linebacker), was drafted. Since then, they have also played together for one team. With Griffin leaving for the Jaguars, both twin brothers will play for opposing teams in their NFL career for the first time.

However, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks might not offer Shaquem – who is a restricted free agent – a contract. While the possibility is slim, both brothers could end up reuniting with the Jaguars.

Shaquill Griffin stats

Griffin entered NFL after playing college football for the University of Central Florida Knights (UCF). While he started as the fourth CB on the depth chart, he eventually made his way to the starting rotation. He finished his time with the Seahawks with 249 combined tackles, 1 sack, and 6 interceptions.

Shaquill Griffin net worth

According to unverified sources, Griffin's net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million. During his time with the Seahawks, Griffin has earned $4,624,620. As per Spotrac, he will have earned $44,499,620 with the Jaguars.

