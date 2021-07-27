Sharath Kamal Crashes Out In Round 3; India's Table Tennis Campaign At Tokyo Olympics Ends

Defending Olympic Champion Ma Long from China progressed to the next round of the Table Tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics after beating India's Achanta Sharath Kamal. Long won the match against Kamal with a scoreline of 11-7,8-11,13-11,11-4 and 11-4. Sharath Kamal's defeat in Round 3 ends India's campaign in the Table tennis event.

Sharath Kamal bows out of Tokyo Olympics

Ma Long traced to 5-2 lead in the first game and maintain the lead. With five game points left, Sharath earned two points to reduce the deficit but Long the game closed out the first game 11-7. Sharath Kamal brought all his experience in the second game and started on a positive note as he levelled the score at 3-3. The Indian paddler then took a four-point lead and managed to hold onto it to and closed the second game 11-8.

However, the third game was a very neck-to-neck affair with both the players matching point for point. With the game levelled at 6-6, Sharath handed Ma Long two game points, however, the Indian pulled off a couple of brilliant shots as the game entered deuce at 10-10 and then 11-11. The Chinese called for a time-out at 12-11 after which he went onto win Game 3 at 13-11 and take a 2-1 lead. The fourth game saw the Long dominate the Kamal and race to a 6-0 lead, but the Indian did manage to take two points and tried to cut down the deficit, By the end of the second break, Long had raced to a 8-2 lead with six-game points in hand. After the break, the defending Olympic Champion did not allow the Indian to take any more points as he wrapped up the game 11-4.

After taking the lead, Long kept his calm and composure in the fifth game as well. Sharath Kamal went a little defensive to level the game at 2-2 but Ma Long did not waste time in taking took a three-point lead. The gap kept on increasing a the CHinese player raced to 7-2 lead. Soon Ma Long earned six match points and sealed the game 11-4 to end Sharath Kamal's run at the Tokyo Olympics.

Image: Sharath Kamal/ Twitter