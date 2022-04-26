Sharath Kamal's Wild On-court Celebration After Winning 10th National Title Goes Viral

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal secured his 10th national championship title after beating Gnanasekaran Sathiyan on Monday. Sharath became the first player to win the Senior National Table Tennis Championships for a record tenth time. He won the title at the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championships in Shillong. The 39-year-old was trailing Sathiyan 3-1 before making an impressive comeback to win the remaining three sets and the game 4-1.

Sharath was seen celebrating his victory wildly after scoring the match-winning point. Sharath, who represents the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), put down his racquet and circled the indoor arena where the final was being held. Sharath told PTI news agency after the match that he will "cherish" his 10th title just as he did when he won his first championship in 2003.

"Tenth is always special, and I will cherish this moment as I did with my first title. Records are meant to be broken, but might take some time as it happened with me when I surpassed Kamlesh Mehta’s eight-time national record," Sharath was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sharath's victory comes just days after the untimely death of teenage tennis player D Vishwa, who died in a car accident on his way to the national tournament in Shillong. Sharath was mentoring the young player since 2019 until his demise this month. Sharath took to Twitter shortly after winning the record 10th title to dedicate his victory to Vishwa.

83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championships results

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Sreeja Akula won the national championships in the women's category. Akula won her first nationals after defeating veteran Mouma Das 4-1. In the men's doubles category, Sourav Saha and Do Rosario Wesley beat Soumyajit Ghosh and Jubin Kumar 4-1. In the women's doubles category, Akula Sreeja and Ayhika Mukherjee beat Prapti Sen and Takeme Sarkar 4-0. Akash Pal and Prapti Sen defeated Soumyajit Ghosh and Suhana Saini to win the mixed doubles title.