Last Updated:

Shaun Wade Contract: How Much Will The Ohio State Star Earn At Baltimore?

Shaun Wade contract with the Baltimore Ravens: The 22-year-old cornerback was the 160th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Written By
Arnold Dsouza
shaun wade contract

Shaun Wadeï»¿ 's Draft slide ended on Saturday when the Baltimore Ravens selected the Ohio State defensive back in the fifth round with the No. 160 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former No. 2 high-school corner in the USA becomes the eighth Buckeye to be drafted in the NFL. However, fans have now been curious to know how much money the 22-year-old will make with his rookie contract. 

Shaun Wade NFL Draft: Ravens pick former Ohio State CB

The 2021 NFL draft was held from April 29 through May 1 with a total of 256 picks made by all the NFL franchises combined together. However, there was plenty of talk around Shaun Wade after several NFL analysts tipped him to be a steal for the Ravens. At 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds, Wade played well enough for the Buckeyes as a nickelback in 2019 that he was considered among the best defensive back prospects in the college game. 

Shaun Wade contract: How much money will Shaun Wade earn at Baltimore? 

Although the details of Shaun Wade's Ravens contract have not been made public, reports from Spotrac claim that the CB will earn around $660,000 as his base salary with a $79,391 signing bonus. 

NFL Draft results: 2021 NFL Draft full list Round 1

  1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU – New York Jets
  3. Trey Lance, QB, NDSU – San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans
  4. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida – Atlanta Falcons
  5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU – Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama – Miami Dolphins from Philadelphia Eagles
  7. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon – Detroit Lions
  8. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina – Carolina Panthers
  9. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama – Denver Broncos
  10. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama – Philadelphia Eagles from Dallas Cowboys
  11. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State – Chicago Bears from New York Giants
  12. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State – Dallas Cowboys from San Francisco 49ers through Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins
  13. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern – Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC – New York Jets from Minnesota Vikings
  15. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama – New England Patriots
  16. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa – Arizona Cardinals
  17. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama – Las Vegas Raiders
  18. Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami – Miami Dolphins
  19. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky – Washington Football Team
  20. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida – New York Giants from Chicago Bears
  21. Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan – Indianapolis Colts
  22. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech – Tennessee Titans
  23. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech – Minnesota Vikings from Seattle Seahawks through New York Jets
  24. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama – Pittsburgh Steelers
  25. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
  26. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern –  Cleveland Browns
  27. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota – Baltimore Ravens
  28. Payton Turner, DE, Houston – New Orleans Saints
  29. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia – Green Bay Packers
  30. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami – Buffalo Bills
  31. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State – Baltimore Ravens from Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 

 

Image Credits - AP

READ | With draft over, Niners now turn to preparing Lance for NFL
READ | Raiders focus on defense, offensive lines in NFL draft
READ | Baltimore Ravens address various needs in NFL draft
READ | NFL Draft results and highlights 2021: Here is how all teams fared in the NFL Draft 2021
First Published:
COMMENT