Shaun Wade Contract: How Much Will The Ohio State Star Earn At Baltimore?

Shaun Wade's Draft slide ended on Saturday when the Baltimore Ravens selected the Ohio State defensive back in the fifth round with the No. 160 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former No. 2 high-school corner in the USA becomes the eighth Buckeye to be drafted in the NFL. However, fans have now been curious to know how much money the 22-year-old will make with his rookie contract.

Shaun Wade NFL Draft: Ravens pick former Ohio State CB

The 2021 NFL draft was held from April 29 through May 1 with a total of 256 picks made by all the NFL franchises combined together. However, there was plenty of talk around Shaun Wade after several NFL analysts tipped him to be a steal for the Ravens. At 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds, Wade played well enough for the Buckeyes as a nickelback in 2019 that he was considered among the best defensive back prospects in the college game.

Shaun Wade contract: How much money will Shaun Wade earn at Baltimore?

Although the details of Shaun Wade's Ravens contract have not been made public, reports from Spotrac claim that the CB will earn around $660,000 as his base salary with a $79,391 signing bonus.

