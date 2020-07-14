Shiksha, 9-time Wushu National Champion Works As Farm Labourer To Feed Her Family

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the world. All the sectors have been severely hit by the deadly virus and sporting sector is no exception. One such example is of a young girl named Shiksha, a 22-year-old girl of Indergarh village in Rohtak district who hails from Haryana.

Wushu championships winner Shiksha working as farm labourer to make ends meet

Shiksha is a kickboxing and wushu national champion. Shiksha is also pursuing BSc (Sports Science) course at Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya in Rohtak. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic she has been working as a farm labourer to support her family.

Shiksha is a recipient of two gold medals and a bronze medal in All-India Inter-University Kickboxing championships. Shiksha has also bagged two silver medals in All-India Inter-University Wushu championships and 24 gold medals in state Wushu championships. However, in an interview, she has claimed that she has not got any financial aid or support from the government and has to toil hard to earn a livelihood for her family.

While talking to The Tribune, Shiksha said that she has not got any financial support or diet allowance from the government. She added that she had applied for a job with the ITBP under sports quota, but her application was rejected. Shiksha revealed her dream to represent India at the international level, but she said she is not able to practice as she has to work and earn money for her family's sustenance.

In the midst of coronavirus in India, the 24-gold medal winner in Wushu championships is earning a living by planting paddy in the fields. Shiksha further said that she has been engaged as a farm labourer due to the shortage of migrant labourers owing to lockdown due to coronavirus in India. Shiksha reckoned that she earns ₹ 200-300 per day, depending on the work done by her.

Her parents, Pyare Lal and Raj Devi also work as casual labourers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) Scheme to make ends meet. When contacted, District Sports Officer Sukhbir Singh said that she should have got cash awards owing to her performance in the sports championships. He added that he will look into the matter and ensure that she gets her dues.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ PANKAJPKBK