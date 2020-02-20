Shiv Kapur Urges Government To Take Significant Steps To Promote Golf In India

Prominent Indian golfer Shiv Kapur on Thursday said that the government should take adequate measures to promote golf in the country. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kapur said that, according to him the level of golf is becoming more competitive in the country. He added that the depth in the game has really grown and a lot of new talents are emerging and there are new winners in each tournament. The ace golfer also said that he is looking forward to the challenge that awaits him at the Indian Open.

Kapur also reflected upon the upcoming 2020 Olympics as he said that it all depends on who plays well in the next three or four months. Reiterating on the government's part in promoting the sport, Kapur highlighted that Golf is an Olympic sport and India does not have a single public golf course. He added that the sport of golf has a taboo attached of being an 'elite sport' and more people will play the sport only if the government takes adequate steps and makes it accessible.

Ace Indian golfers to face stellar foreign cast in Indian Open

A strong Indian contingent comprising former champions will take on an equally strong international star cast at the Hero Indian Open which tees off at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon on March 19. The flagship event of Indian golf -- which is also the longest-running international event in India -- will see almost all top Indian golfers, including past champions such as SSP Chawrasia (2016 and 2017), Anirban Lahiri (2015) and three-time winner Jyoti Randhawa (2000, 2006 and 2007), in action at the Gary Player layout. Established champions such as Shiv Kapur, Rashid Khan, Rahil Gangjee, Shubhankar Sharma and many others will also be in fray as a total of 144 players will vie for top honours at the USD 1.75 million tournament.

PGTI regulars such as Udayan Mane, who has won the last three events on the domestic tour, Viraj Madappa, Khalin Joshi, S Chikkarangappa, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Aman Raj, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Karandeep Kochhar and Veer Ahlawat will all be hoping to strike it big at India's biggest golfing event.

Defending champion Stephen Gallacher of Scotland had won his first professional title in Asia and his third on the European Tour when he triumphed in Delhi last year. The former Ryder Cup player had staged a remarkable comeback by firing three birdies in his closing four holes to win the Hero Indian Open by one-shot over Japan's Masahiro Kawamura and the Scot will be back to defend his title.

