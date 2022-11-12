Shiva Thapa Becomes The Most Successful Male Boxer At Asian Boxing Championships

Indian boxer Shiva Thapa on Saturday ended his Asian Boxing Championships 2022 campaign on a bittersweet note as he was forced to withdraw from the final mid-match due to an injury. Thapa settled for the silver medal in the men's 63.5kg category after he sustained an injury in his right knee in the opening seconds of the second round. The referee stopped the match midway and declared Abdullaev Ruslan of Uzbekistan the winner.

Shiva Thapa settles for 🥈 at the Asian Boxing Championship!



🇮🇳's Shiva lost the Men's 63.5 kg Final to 🇺🇿's Abdullaev Ruslan by RSC-Injury



Congratulations on the podium finish champ 💪 pic.twitter.com/5JyPC6pbXl — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 12, 2022

Thapa, seeded third, was trailing when the injury occurred. He had lost the fast-paced opening round 0-5.

In the opening three minutes, both the boxers had tried to assert their authority, even resorting to body blows with the Uzbek coming on top.

In the second round, while trying to make up ground, Thapa fell on the canvas after exchanging a few punches. He managed to rise up without any aid as the referee gave a count but the Indian looked in pain as play remained halted. Thapa then received medical attention as the ringside doctor examined his right knee.

Eventually, the bout was called off as Thapa hobbled away. The seasoned boxer struggled to even stand up while the referee announced the winner.

The final will leave a bad taste, in an otherwise flawless campaign by Thapa.

His haul now includes a gold (2013), three silvers (2017, 2021, and 2022) and two bronze medals (2015 and 2019).

With the silver, Thapa has overtaken Kazakh legend Vassiliy Levit, an Olympic silver medallist and two-time world bronze medal winner, who was the only other male pugilist with five Asian Championship medals.

Six-time world champions M C Mary Kom (7) and L Sarita Devi (8) have more Asian medals than Thapa, with the latter having the distinction of claiming six successive, five of them gold, at the peak of her prowess.

India at Asian Championships 2022

Meanwhile, 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain secured a gold medal in her maiden Asian Championships appearance. Saweety and Alfiya Khan also won gold medals in their respective categories. Minakshi, on the other hand, won a silver medal in the flyweight division. The women's team ended their Asian Championships 2022 campaign with seven medals.

With inputs from PTI

