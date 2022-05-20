Shocking Scenes Unfold As Unbeaten Boxer Musa Yamak Dies Mysteriously During Fight

In a shocking development, the boxing world was left stunned after boxer Musa Yamak, died of a heart attack. The 38-year-old undefeated German champion collapsed in the ring during a match on Saturday. He was up against Uganda's Hamza Wandera in Munich when he collapsed to death, as reported by the New York Post. The undefeated champion was known for his 8-0 victory record, all of which came from knockouts.

The Musa Yamak vs Hamza Wandera fight was streamed live for the audience. The match was entering its third round when German champion Yamak mysteriously dropped dead. Following the event, Turkish official Hasan Turan took to Twitter to confirm the loss. “We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” the official tweeted.

“I wish God's mercy on the deceased, whom we met at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey when he came to Ankara for the competition, and my condolences to his sad family and fans,” Turkish official Hasan Turan added in his tweet. Meanwhile, a video of the fight is also doing rounds on social media, where the fighter is seen falling to his death inside the ring.

🔴 MUORE SUL RING IL PUGILE TEDESCO MUSA YAMAK

🔥 È DECEDUTO DURANTE IL NONO INCONTRO PRO A CAUSA DI UN IMPROVVISO INFARTO

💥 AUMENTA ANCORA IL NUMERO DELLE VITTIME FRA GLI #SPORTIVI PROFESSIONISTI SOTTOPOSTISI A VACCINAZIONE pic.twitter.com/qBaFPGBxFn — monos🔥 (@momasaniello) May 17, 2022

Musa Yamak dies

The fight between the Musa Yamak and Hamza Wandera was entering the third round when the German champion kneeled down and collapsed. Yamak had taken a big hit from Wandera in the second round, following which he stumbled. According to the video being circulated, medics flooded the ring to provide first aid and revive him, however, failed to do so.

The boxer was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead by doctors. “The paramedics saw turbulent scenes of emotionally charged fans and family members on site. To ensure the safety of the paramedics, we sent out a lot of patrols,” a spokesperson of the Munich Police told the BILD. “We then set up a protection corridor on site so that the paramedics could work safely and conscientiously,” the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to note that Musa Yamak was one of the big names in the game as the German boxer was undefeated. Yamak kept a record of 8-0, with all his wins coming by knockout. The Turkish-born boxer turned professional in 2017, but rose to popularity in 2021 when we won the WBFed International title.

Image: TWITTER