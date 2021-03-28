Shooter Chinki Yadav Becomes First Athlete From MP To Secure Top Position In World Ranking

Winning back-to-back two golds for India at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, Chinki Yadav became the first athlete from Madhya Pradesh to assume the top spot in world ranking. Chinki Yadav won gold as Indian shooters swept the medals in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. Chinki outgunned the experienced Rahi Sarnobat in a shoot-off to clinch the top spot after both of them finished on 32 points each. Manu Bhaker secured the bronze medal, finishing with 28 points. Chinki Yadav became world's top-ranked pistol shooter in the women's 25 m category with 1110 rating points.

Chinki's father Mehtab Singh Yadav is an electrician by profession at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal. He has been working closely with the sports department for the past 23 years. Chinki has been living in the quarters alloted for the staff working inside the stadium and has been watching sports since childhood, the shooter revealed to a national news daily. Chinki defeated India's top shooter Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in the finals of the Shooting World Cup.



Earlier, India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. The 20-year-old became the youngest in history to win a shooting World Cup gold in the 3 Positions event. It is to be noted that Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar hails from Khargone which is in Madhya Pradesh. And Tomar is world number 2 in rifle 3-position event with 1039 rating points.

Chinki Yadav's dream was to go into snooker or gymnastics

Shooter Chinki Yadav has won both team and individual golds, while Aishwary won individual gold and a silver. India's performance at 'The International Shooting Sport Federation' (ISSF) world cup has been spectacular as the country is on top of the table with 27 medals comprising 13 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze. Chinki Yadav's dream was to go into snooker or gymnastics, however, after she was selected in the shooting trials things changed for her.

