Shooter Konica Layak Dies By Suicide, Sets Off Alarm Bells In Indian Shooting Circles

A Young Indian rifle shooter, named Konica Layak aged 26, took her own life in Kolkata on Wednesday, December 15. As per a report by ESPN, Police said Layak was found hanging in her hostel room in Bally, Kolkata. The reports also said the shooter originally hailed from Dhanbad in Jharkhand and she was training at the shooting academy of Olympian and Arjuna Award winner Joydeep Karmakar.

Konica made headlines earlier this year after she couldn’t participate in a national tournament despite qualifying as she couldn’t afford a personal riffle of her own. She got reached out by actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who sent her an imported rifle. She was then contacted by Karmakar, who gave her the opportunity to train at his academy and waived off all costs for the same.

Konica Layak was the fourth shooter to pass away by suicide in the last four months

Layak’s death was the fourth case of suicide by Indian shooters as 17-year-old Khush Seerat Kaur, who had participated at the 2021 Junior World Championships in Lima committed suicide 17 days back by shooting herself with her licensed pistol, while Hunardeep Singh Sohal, a state-level shooter ended his life in October following an injury which hampered his shooting career. Whereas, Namanverr Singh Brar’s death in September was the first such case to come into light which raise major concerns in the Indian shooting circle. Brar had won a bronze medal at the World University Games and shot himself at his home in Mohali.

As per ESPN, Karmakar expressed shock while speaking about the recent development as he said there was no inkling of what Layak had been thinking, as she had been irregular with training in the past few days. Local media also reported that she wanted to return back to Dhanbad to train, while reports also mentioned that she could be under some kind of stress. In November this year, she had failed to qualify for the Nationals after getting disqualified for target manipulation, during the GV Malvankar championships held in Ahmedabad.

Image: Shutterstock