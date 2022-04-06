'Shot At Our House...': Boxing Champion Oleksandr Usyk Exposes Grim Reality Of Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia Ukraine war has led boxers from Ukraine to keep aside their ring gear and join the country's forces to fight the invading Russians. The likes of the Klitschko brothers, Oleksandr Usyk, Vasily Lomachenko and Yaroslav Amosov all took arms in their hands to fight against the Russians. Usyk recently revealed the details about horrific scenes from the war and also the actions of the Russian Soldiers.

Russia Ukraine war: Oleksandr Usyk reveals horrific shooting incident

A report published by mirror.co.uk stated that Oleksandr Usyk witnessed a number of horrific incidents, which also included his neighbours being taken from their home. While speaking to Czech media outlet Profiboxing Usyk said, "I know [Russian soldiers] shot at our house, broke down the gate and dragged away some of our neighbours But I don’t know what it looks like there now. We can’t get in touch with anyone. It’s terrible when you run to hide in the basement at every rustle."

Usyk was pictured holding AK-47 gun when he reached his home country however he denied using it and spoke about his fight with Anthony Joshua. He said," “I came back via Poland. It took a day to get to Kyiv. Then another two to see my family and I calmed down a bit. I may have picked up a gun, but that doesn’t mean I would use it, I didn’t think for a moment that I would stay there. This rematch against Anthony Joshua will be special for me in that respect."

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua boxing rematch

Joshua and Usyk fought in London back in September, with the Ukrainian easily winning by unanimous decision in front of a packed out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua as champion had negotiated a rematch clause for the fight and immediately triggered it days later to push through the rematch. Currently, Oleksandr Usyk has left his home country to prepare for his world heavyweight title defence against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this summer. The current expected date for the boxing fight is being June 25 in a purpose-built Saudi Arabian arena.

Russia Ukraine news

Days after the Bucha killings were first reported, on Tuesday, more bodies of killed citizens were also found in the town. At least six burnt bodies lying outside on a street, whilst more were found in and around homes. The corpses were just the latest gruesome scene to emerge from Bucha, a town outside of Kyiv where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

According to The Guardian, the Ukrainian prosecutor has said that they are probing nearly 5,000 Russian war crimes after the discovery of the Bucha killings leading to global condemnation of Russian troops. Citing figures released by the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, around 4,468 war crimes were listed as under investigation as of Tuesday. It also said that around 165 children have died.