Shot Put Great Dame Valerie Adams, Who Won 2 Olympics Golds & 8 World Titles, Retires

Legendary shot put star Dame Valerie Adams announced her retirement on Tuesday, March 1, to bring an end to a historic career that included winning two Olympic gold medals and eight world titles.

The New Zealand athlete revealed her decision at a press conference on Tuesday, stating that it was time for her to officially hang her boots after a career that spanned more than two decades.

Dame Valerie Adams retires after hugely successful career

While speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Dame Valerie Adams said, "Today, I am here to share with you all that I'm officially hanging up these size 14 throwing shoes. After winning my bronze medal in Tokyo, I contemplated whether to embark on another campaign. I took some time to really process this thought and to see if it was something I actually wanted to do again. My heart, mind and body simply answered the question for me, so it is time for me to call it a day."

The 37-year old began the sport when she was just 14-years old. Adams' first major achievement came in the sport at the 1999 World U18 Championships in Bydgoszcz, where she finished tenth. Just two years later, she won the U18 event in Debrecen and also went on to win the world U20 title in Kingson the following year.

However, Adams' first senior medal came at Helsinki three years after when she clinched the silver. Over the next 11 years, the New Zealand athlete went on to win four outdoor world titles that included one at Osaka in 2007, at Berlin in 2009, at Daegu in 2011 and at Moscow in 2013. She also won four world indoor titles by winning at Valencia in 2008, Doha in 2010, Istanbul in 2012 and at Sopot in 2014.

And to top this success off, she also won two consecutive gold medals at the Olympics, winning at Beijing in 2008 and at London in 2012. Moreover, she also won the silver medal at Rio in 2016 and the bronze at Tokyo in 2021. Meanwhile, she was also named the World Athlete of the Year in 2014.

Dame Valerie Adams explains her shot put career journey

After announcing her retirement from the sport on Tuesday, Dame Valerie Adams went on to reflect on her successful shot put career.

"While today marks the end of my shot put career, athletics will always be a part of my life. I have given my heart and soul to the sport. Loved and nurtured it from a young age, watched it grow as a girl to now as a woman fully grown. It is beautiful and exciting, at times hard and unforgiving, but always honest, ever enquiring. To all those who dare lift the shot, I'm looking at you, girl. Do so with my blessing as it has been given to me. I give also to you strength and courage. There is the dream, good and true. Take it," she said.