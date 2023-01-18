'Should Be Investigated': Yogeshwar Dutt Reacts To Wrestlers' Allegations Against WFI Head

After top Indian wrestlers accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of 'dictatorship' and 'exploiting' female wrestlers, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt said that the allegations need to be investigated.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Dutt said that players bring glory to the nation and that wrestlers and the federation should resolve the matter by sitting together. He stated that the wrestlers can also go to the police or the Sports Minister.

"I came to know in the morning that wrestlers are at Jantar Mantar. I don't know about it much. I know that they are protesting. This type of incident should not happen. Players bring glory to the country. Players and federation should resolve the issue by sitting together," the Olympic medalist said.

Allegations should be investigated: Yogeshwar Dutt

Dutt added, "The allegations that have been made should be investigated even if he (WFI chief) resigns or not. If things can be resolved by sitting together, then they should do it. If the allegations are severe then they can go to Prime Minister, Home Minister or Sports Minister. They can also file a police complaint."

Top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, on Wednesday, staged a demonstration against the "dictatorship" of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wresters alleged that the federation is being run in an arbitrary way and they will not take part in any multinational event unless Singh is sacked.

World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat accused the WFI President of sexually exploiting women wrestlers. "I know at least 10-12 women wrestlers who have told me about the sexual exploitation they faced at the hands of (the) WFI President. They told me their stories," she said, while clarifying that she herself has not faced such exploitation.

Meanwhile, Singh has refuted sexual exploitation charges and claimed that issues emerged when the new rules and regulations were brought in.