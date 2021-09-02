Sidharth Shukla's Death: Deepa Malik Grateful For His Last Tweet, Says 'you Left Too Soon'

Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik offered her condolences to the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Copper Hospital in Mumbai. Sidharth Shukla, in his last tweet, had congratulated Indian athletes Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara for winning gold medals in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. This tweet by Shukla quickly went viral as the sad news of the actor’s demise surfaced on Thursday.

Sidharth Shukla's death: Deepa Malik offers condolences

Deepa Malik took to Twitter and offered her condolences on the tragic demise of actor Sidharth Shukla. In the tweet, Deepa thanked Sidharth for showing love and applauding the Indian Paralympians. She also mentioned that the last words said by Shukla praising the para-athletes have made him immortal in the hearts of para-athletes. She concluded by saying that the actor left too soon as the Indian contingent is going to bring back the medals home in a day or two. She also prayed for the actor to rest in peace in his afterlife journey.

Dear @sidharth_shukla thank you for your love and applauds for our Paralympians. Your last words said in praise for para athletes has immortalized you in the hearts of us para athletes. You left too soon, we were to bring🗼 medals home in just a day or two... Rest in peace !! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/D0bQPPzhPS — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla's tweet about the Indian Paralympians-

Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 30, 2021

Deepa Malik is currently in Tokyo with the Indian Paralympics Contingent for the Paralympic Games 2020. India has earned 10 medals till now, including two gold medals, five silver medals, and three bronze medals. Malik, the PCI President has also won an Olympics silver medal in the shot put event of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

About Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla shot to fame in India after essaying his role in popular TV drama Balika Vadhu. He received a much larger spotlight after his appearance in the 13th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss. Having appeared in many other TV shows, Sidharth starred opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 movie, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He also participated in several other reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He also appeared in numerous music videos and web series post his Bigg Boss 13 win. The untimely death of the 40-year-old actor sent a nationwide shockwave as no one knew of his health condition before his death.

