Silver Medalist Amit Khatri's Coach Chandan Singh Urges Govt To Have Race Walker In TOPS

Silver Medalist in the Men's 10,000 race walk at the World U-20 Athletics Amit Khatri's coach, Chandan Singh, has requested that Khatri be included in the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) with their eyes firmly set now the Paris Olympics 2024. According to Chandan, Khatri has the potential to be a world-class race walker in the next few years and the aim is to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“His walking technique is very good and he is a fast learner. He can become a top race walker in the country in the next few years but he will need funds going ahead. So, I request SAI to include him in the TOPS Scheme,” Chandan told PTI. “The aim is to prepare him for the 2024 Olympics. But he has no sponsor, nobody to back him financially. His father works in the BSF (non-officer rank) and his mother is a housewife. So, it is difficult for Amit financially.”

What are SAI TOPS?

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) TOPS initiative began in 2014, where the government funds top athletes (core group) for their training and competitions. It was expanded last year to include junior athletes (developmental group) who will get Rs 25,000 out-of-pocket allowance per month.

Chandan also spoke about how Khatri's family is doing everything they can but it is difficult for them. He also said that he takes care of Khatri's accommodation and food.

“Amit’s family is doing whatever they can but I know it is difficult for them. Whenever he trains in Uttarakhand, I take care of his accommodation and food,” said Chandan. “But sometimes we have to go to Ooty (for high altitude training) and then sometimes at SAI Bengaluru, so he needs financial support. His diet is also important."

Khatri's silver medal triumph

Khatri brought home the silver medal for India after finishing second at the Men’s 10,000m Race Walk. He finished the race with a timing of 42 minutes 17:94 seconds behind gold-medalist Haristome Wanyoyi and ahead of third-placed Paul McGrath of Spain. The gold and bronze medal winners finished the race with a time of 42:10.84s and 42:31.11s respectively. Amit led the entire race, before losing focus with two laps to go and getting passed by Kenya’s Wanyoyi.

This was the first time India has won a medal in Race Walking and two medals in a single edition of the Championships. India earlier won the bronze medal in the 4x400m Mixed event by finishing third behind Nigeria and Poland. The Indian quartet of Bharat Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil clocked a time of 3:20.60 seconds in their debut at the U20 Worlds.

(Image Credits: @nitinarya99 - Twitter)