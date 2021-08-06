Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu Thanks Truck Drivers Who Offered Lifts To Training Center

After giving India its first medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, weightlifter and silver medalist Saikom Mirabai Chanu has expressed her gratitude to truck drivers who used to provide regular lifts to the training center at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal. Mirabai Chanu created history as she opened India's medal tally with a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 202 Kg.

Mirabai seeks blessings of trucker drivers

Addressing an even, Mirabai ha said, “I wanted to see the truckers who provided me regular lifts from home to the training center and seek their blessing".

She added, “They really helped me during my hard times of training. I’m looking for those sand-carrying truckers so that I can try to extend whatever help they may require now".

Speaking about trucker drivers help to Mirabai, her mother Saikhom Ongbi Tombi Devi had said, “As I run a tea stall here, the trucks usually stopped and took her to the center".

The free rides helped Mirabai and her family save up on the transport cost, and instead they diverted that money into her diet during her training days as a teen.

Mirabai's mother informed, “The training center used to be 20-30 km away from our home”, Mirabai's brother, Saikhom Sanatomba Meitei, told Olympics.com. “Our parents would give her Rs10-20 for her journey. The village is very small and almost everyone knows everyone else. Early morning, trucks used to leave from the market square. We would know which of them is going towards her training center and would send her with them. She never complained about it. She would go alone every day", he added.

Earlier on July 26, Mirabai Chanu in a video posted on her official Twitter handle, said, "Yesterday, I won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and therefore, I wish to dedicate this to all the citizens of India and am also thankful for the entire nation for their prayers and good wishes. It is because of them that I could win a medal. I wish to thank them all. Jai Hind!".

(Image credit: PTI)