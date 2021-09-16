Simone Biles & Aly Raisman Testify On FBI Mishandling Coach's Mass Sexual Abuse Case

Ace American gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman on Wednesday testified in the infamous Larry Nassar sexual exploitation case. Simone Biles and Aly Raisman were among the many who were called to testify by the Senate Judiciary on the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He pleaded guilty in federal court to child pornography crimes before pleading guilty in state court to sexually assaulting female gymnasts.

The hearing is part of a congressional effort to hold the FBI accountable after multiple missteps in investigating the case, including the delays that allowed Nassar to abuse additional young gymnasts. An internal investigation by the Justice Department released in July said that the FBI made fundamental errors in the probe and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness” after USA Gymnastics first reported the allegations to the FBI’s field office in Indianapolis in 2015. The FBI has acknowledged its own conduct was inexcusable as at least 40 girls and women said they were molested while the FBI was aware of the problem.

'Enough is Enough' says Simone Biles in her Testimony in Larry Nassar probe case

Simone Biles who is considered to be the greatest gymnas of all time was the first to testify on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation and broke down in the senate while narrating the horror she faced at the hands of Larry Nassar.

During her testimony, Biles slammed USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and said, "I am also a survivor of sexual abuse, and I believe without a doubt, that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee failed to do their jobs."

"To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse. USA Gymnastics and the United States, Olympic and Paralympic Committee knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge. In May of 2015, Rhonda Faehn, the former head of USA Gymnastics women’s program was told by my friend and teammate, Maggie Nichols, that she suspected I too was a victim," added Simone Biles.

Biles slammed the American agencies including the FBI who did not contact her or her family even after an article in 2016 exposed Larry Nassar. "While I was a member of the 2016 US Olympic team, neither USAG, USOPC, nor the FBI ever contacted me or my parents, while others have been informed and investigations were ongoing, I had been left to wonder why I was not told until after the Rio Games," said Biles.

Furthermore, Biles said that Nassar is where he belongs (in jail), however, 'those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable.'

" If they are not, I am convinced that this will continue to happen to others across Olympic sports. In reviewing the OIGs report, it truly feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us and went out of its way to help protect USAG and USOPC a message needs to be set. If you allow a predator to harm children, the consequences will be swift and severe. Enough is enough" added Biles.

'FBI took 14 months to contact me', says Aly Raisman in her testimony

Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman too testified and expressed her disgust that the victims are still fighting for the most basic answers and accountability after 6 years.

Raisman said, "In 2015, it was known that at least six national team athletes had been abused by Nassar. There was even one of the athletes that was abused on film. Given our abusers' unfettered access to children, stopping him should have been a priority. Instead, the following occurred:

"The FBI failed to interview pertinent parties in a timely manner. It took over 14 months for the FBI to contact me, despite my many requests to be interviewed by them. The records established that Steve Penny, FBI agent Jay Abbott, and their subordinates worked to conceal Nasser’s crimes".

Raisman also narrated that how she felt pressurised by the FBI to consent to Nassar's ideal deal.

“Steve Penny arranged with the FBI to conduct my interview at the Olympic training center, where I was under the control and observation of USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The day of my interview, Steve Penny flew to the Olympic training center and he made sure I was aware he was there. I felt pressured by the FBI to consent to Nassar’s plea deal. The agent diminished the significance of my abuse and made me feel my criminal case wasn’t worth pursuing.

"My reports of abuse were not only buried by USAG and USOPC, but they were also mishandled by federal law enforcement officers who failed to follow their most basic duties,” Raisman further stated.

