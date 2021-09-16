Simone Biles Breaks Down Recounting Team Doctor's Sexual Abuse: 'Scars Continue To Live'

American gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman on Wednesday testified in the infamous Larry Nassar sexual exploitation case. Simone Biles and Aly Raisman were among the many who were called to testify by the Senate Judiciary on the Inspector General's report on the FBI's shortcomings in the handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Biles, who is considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time was the first to testify on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation and broke down in the senate while narrating the horror she faced at the hands of Larry Nassar.

Simone Biles' opening statement was straightforward and to the point, as she broke down in what could only have been a difficult testimony to give. Biles said:

To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse.

She emphasised that she wanted to protect other young people from suffering at the hands of a paedophile, and the FBI has acknowledged its own conduct was inexcusable as at least 40 girls and women said they were molested while the FBI was aware of the problem.

Biles wants those that 'enabled' Nassar to also be held accountable

Biles slammed the American agencies including the FBI who did not contact her or her family even after an article in 2016 exposed Larry Nassar. "While I was a member of the 2016 US Olympic team, neither USAG, USOPC, nor the FBI ever contacted me or my parents, while others have been informed and investigations were ongoing, I had been left to wonder why I was not told until after the Rio Games," said Biles.

Furthermore, Biles said that Nassar is where he belongs (in jail), however, "those who enabled him deserve to be held accountable."

"If they are not, I am convinced that this will continue to happen to others across Olympic sports. In reviewing the OIGs report, it truly feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us and went out of its way to help protect USAG and USOPC a message needs to be set. If you allow a predator to harm children, the consequences will be swift and severe. Enough is enough" added Biles.

'FBI took 14 months to contact me', says Aly Raisman in her testimony

Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman too testified and expressed her disgust that the victims are still fighting for the most basic answers and accountability after 6 years.

Raisman said, "In 2015, it was known that at least six national team athletes had been abused by Nassar. There was even one of the athletes that was abused on film. Given our abusers' unfettered access to children, stopping him should have been a priority. Instead, the following occurred:

The FBI failed to interview pertinent parties in a timely manner. It took over 14 months for the FBI to contact me, despite my many requests to be interviewed by them. The records established that Steve Penny, FBI agent Jay Abbott, and their subordinates worked to conceal Nasser’s crimes.

