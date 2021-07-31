Simone Biles Explains To Fans The 'Risk Of Twisties'; Calls It 'craziest Feeling Ever'

Simon Biles absence from the gymnastics team and individual all-around finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, saw Russian gymnasts going on win the gold medal. Biles decision to withdraw from the event was due to the mental illness which had been earlier brought into the limelight by Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka. The US gymnastic star recently revealed the reason of her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles explains to fans about the issues with 'Twisties'

Simone Biles had posted video on her Instagram handle talking about her struggles but, later deleted it. Simone called it a case of the “twisties” and said they typically last “two or more weeks” and may be “triggered by stress.” She even offered to answer questions from her followers about the twisties. In one of the responses, Biles said that she’s experienced them (Twisties) in the past and that it’s typically taken her two or more weeks to get over them. She even spoke about her way to conquer twisties and exactly what she does to overcome the issue. One of her fans asked about her feelings regarding the twister to which she said that the feeling is crazy and she does not have control over her body.

The gymnast had earlier put up a post on her Instagram talking about her struggles but later deleted it. She put up a post saying, “For anyone saying I quit, I didn’t quit.” She added, “My mind & body are simply not in sync, as you can see here.” She shared a video of her falling onto a mat while practising an uneven bars dismount and wrote, “I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface. Nor do I have to explain why I put health first. Physical health is mental health”.

Why did Simone Biles withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and repercussions?

When Biles withdrew from the events, the team of Russian athletes won gold for the first time in nearly three decades. “We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day we’re human, too,” Biles had said. She made a statement after the decision to withdraw and said, “So, we have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do”. Biles’ decision to withdraw has been receiving praise from most Netizens, while she has received backlash for this as well.

Image: Simone Biles's Instagram