Simone Biles Highlights Importance Of Mental Health Issues After Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal

Simone Biles on Tuesday confirmed to the reporters that the mental health issues were behind her unforeseen withdrawal from the US team of gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Speaking to the foreign media outlets the athlete admitted: “I just didn’t want to continue.” America’s greatest female gymnast of all time had previously revealed that she was chasing at least six gold medals at the Olympics for the US but earlier yesterday, the American gymnast withdrew from her first final, following an unexpected start.

“After the performance, I put in, I just didn’t want to continue," Biles said in her broadcast remarks. While she admitted that there was no physical injury as such, the world-acclaimed performer said that she had suffered “just a little injury to my pride.” She continued, “I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sport right now… we need to protect our mind and body and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don’t trust myself so much… maybe it’s getting old.”

Speculations over withdrawal

The champion gymnast for the US Simone Biles on Tuesday abruptly withdrew her name from the Tokyo Olympics. the athlete's spokeswoman Carol Fabrizio confirmed that Biles would not compete in the remaining events.'Simone Biles on the first event of the first rotation of the team competition bailed out of her vault,' US broadcasters reported. the reigning Olympic gymnastic was ruled out of the team finals after apparently sustaining an injury during the vault, is what was earlier reported, while some reports even speculated that may have been due to 'mental health'. But, the reason at the time had still remained unclear before Biles confirmed it herself to the reporters.

Biles got her own Twitter emoji GOAT

American gymnast also became the first female athlete and first Olympian ever to have her own custom hashtag emoji for the greatest gymnast of all time which is a GOAT. Twitter had announced last week that it had created a custom hashtag emoji for the greatest gymnast of all time. “Witness greatness Tweet with greatness,” wrote the social media giant. Biles ranks second in terms of most talked about during the Olympic games. Biles is also the only gymnast in Olympic history who has won four gold medals at a single Game and holds top status among the world’s best athletes. She is also the only American in the top five with respect to Olympics popularity, with the other four representing Japan, including Naomi Osaka, who is on the third.