Simone Biles Pulls Out Of Individual Competition A Day After Withdrawing From Team Final

USA gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of the final of the individual gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday due to concerns over her mental health. The withdrawal from the individual event comes a day after Biles withdrew from the team event for the same reason. Jade Carey is set to replace Biles in the all-around gymnastics final that is set to take place on Thursday, starting at 4:20 PM IST.

USA star Simone Biles arrived at the Tokyo Olympics on the back of massive expectations on her shoulders. The American was considered one of the favourites for the final as she was pursuing a record-equalling ninth career Olympic title. However, as a result of her withdrawal from the Summer Games, she will not be able to add to the four gold medals she won at the 2016 Rio Olympics. USA Gymnastics released an official statement on their Twitter handle to announce Biles' withdrawal from the individual event.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

Simon Biles speaks out on mental health struggles

After withdrawing from the team event final on Tuesday, Simon Biles revealed the difficulties she was facing with her mental health. Biles said, "After the performance I put in, I just didn’t want to continue. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sport right now… we need to protect our mind and body and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don’t trust myself so much… maybe it’s getting old.”

Biles receives special "GOAT" emoji from Twitter

Simon Biles became the first female athlete and the first Olympian to receive her custom Twitter hashtag emoji of the GOAT (greatest of all time). In reference to Biles' jaw-dropping achievements, the social media giant wrote last week, "Witness greatness Tweet with greatness." The American is the only gymnast in Olympics history to ever win four gold medals at a single game. Moreover, Biles is also the only American in the top five when it comes to popularity. The other four represent Japan.