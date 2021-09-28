Simone Biles Says She 'should Have Quit Way Before' Tokyo Olympics, Reveals Why She Didn't

American gymnast Simone Biles has recently revealed that she should have quit way before the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Biles, who ended up winning two medals at this edition's Olympics Games went on to mention that she did not want to let the former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar take something away from her that she had worked her for from the age of six (when she first took interest in gymnastics).

Did Simone Biles quit the Olympics?

"If you looked at everything I've gone through for the past seven years, I should have never made another Olympic team. I should have quit way before Tokyo when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years. It was too much", said Simone Biles in a recent interview with The Cut.

"But I was not going to let him take something I've worked for since I was 6 years old. I wasn't going to let him take that joy away from me. So I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me", she added.

Back in 2018, Biles had spoken about how she was abused by Larry Nassar. In a note that she had posted on her official Twitter handle in January 2018, the gymnast called out Nassar and revealed that even she was one of the 'many survivors' who was sexually abused by the former USA Gymnastics doctor.

In her statement, she had also written that it was 'impossibly difficult' to relive those experiences and it broke her heart, even more, to think that as she works towards the dream of competing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, she will have to continually return to the same training facility where she was 'abused'.

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

During the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Simone Biles shocked the sporting world by withdrawing from the all-around competition in July, citing mental health issues.

Despite receiving support from her followers, she was also accused of ‘quitting’ and ‘abandoning’ her teammates. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old overcame all odds and won a silver medal in the women’s team final. Later, she withdrew from the individual all-around, uneven bars, vault, and floor exercise finals of the global sporting event. As cited by the 24-year-old gymnast, she was suffering from ‘the twisties’- a mental block that causes gymnasts to feel like they are lost in the air.

The champion gymnast later returned in time for the balance beam final and earned herself a bronze medal.

Simone's best-ever performance at the Olympic Games came at the 2016 edition in Rio where she had returned home with five medals, out of which four were gold medals. She won individual gold medals in the all-around, vault, and floor events. She won a bronze medal in the balance beam event, and also a gold medal as part of the US team that won the team event in Rio. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, she was being regarded as the favourite to win the most medals.