Simone Biles, Winner Of 4 Golds At Rio Olympics, Pulls Out Of Tokyo Women's Gymnastics

In a massive jolt for the USA, champion gymnast Simone Biles on Tuesday withdrew her name from the Tokyo Olympics. As per the CNN report, 'Simone Biles on the first event of the first rotation of the team competition, she bailed out of her vault'. Earlier, it was reported that the reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles was ruled out of the team finals after apparently sustaining an injury during the vault, while some reports claim that it's due to 'mental health' concerns. But, the reason still remains unclear.

Simone Biles pulls out of Tokyo Olympic Team final

As per USA Today, Simone Biles' spokeswoman Carol Fabrizio confirmed that she would not compete in the remaining events.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," said Fabrizio.

The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. Biles returned several minutes later. She took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee, and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants. The Americans will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

The U.S. began finals on vault, with Biles going last. She was supposed to do an “Amanar,” a vault that begins with a roundoff back handspring onto the table followed by 2 1/2 twists. She seemed to change her mind in mid-air, doing just 1 1/2 twist instead.

She walked off the podium and was tended to by team doctor Marcia Faustin before making her way out of the arena.

Simone Biles in Olympics

Biles won five medals in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and had a chance to actually top that after advancing to all five finals. It remains to be seen whether she will be available for the all-around final on Thursday night and the event finals later in the Games.

After two rotations, the United States trails ROC 2.5 points

Simone Biles Becomes First Female Athlete With Her Own Twitter Hashtag Emoji

Earlier, Simone Biles became the first female athlete and first Olympic athlete ever to have her own custom hashtag emoji for the greatest gymnast of all time which is a GOAT. On July 22, Twitter announced that it has created a custom hashtag emoji for the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles. “Witness greatness Tweet with greatness,” wrote the social media giant.

