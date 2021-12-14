Simone Biles Wins Time's Athlete Of The Year Award; Lauded For Handling Her Mental Health

The Time magazine on Monday named gymnast Simone Biles as its Athlete of the Year for 2021. Known as the GOAT of gymnastics (greatest of all time), Biles is a legend of the sport, with four skills named after her. The magazine's decision to name the star Olympian gymnast for the title comes after Biles continually stepped away from many of her events citing mental health issues. Meanwhile, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was named Time's Person of the Year.

Simone Biles is a must-watch in the sport and became an international phenomenon following her four-gold medal spree in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. However, the athlete’s highly anticipated performance in the 2020 Olympics was cut short following mental health issues. Biles later revealed that she had suffered from “twisties”, a mental phenomenon where a gymnast is unaware of their bodily position mid-air.

The star gymnast withdrew from her events, and only returned to compete in the final one. However, the athlete came back this year to win a team silver and a balance-beam bronze. The athlete is considered by many as a legend of the sport with four skills, each consisting of a combination of flips and twists, named after her. Simone Biles' Olympic career has seen her win seven medals.

Simone Biles - Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year

According to Time, Biles thought she was 'good to go' before the games. In retrospect, she acknowledges that she was shouldering a heavy load as she trained. She was the face of Team USA, and fans around the globe were anticipating watching her gravity-defying skills. Gradually, she began to feel that the Olympics were less about her fulfilment and more about the country.

Biles was back in the spotlight after returning from Tokyo as she testified alongside three other sexually abused athletes against Larry Nassar.

"Biles' assuredness in speaking her truth and taking ownership of her fate offered permission for athletes and non-athletes alike to talk more openly about challenges they’d once kept to themselves," Time wrote. The gymnast is also the only survivor of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal still ongoing.

"Experts agree that especially for young Black women, Biles’ actions were a signal that it’s acceptable to claim agency over both their minds and their bodies. When a Black female athlete like Biles takes visible steps to safeguard her own mental and physical health, to indicate that it’s worth protecting, that action carries a special power," Time stated in its article.

Earlier in November, the athlete once again took to her social media to note that she might be struggling with mental health issues again.

On November 26, Biles tweeted a question to her followers asking them why does it get harder to please one's family as people grow older. She put out a second tweet a couple of minutes later, which read, "I'm just so exhausted". Several fans and peers came forward in support of the athlete and wished her well.

Image: AP