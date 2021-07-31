Simone Biles Withdraws From Two Events At Tokyo Olympics After Citing Mental Health Issues

Simone Biles's Olympics 2021 journey has been inspiring for many despite the fact that she withdrew from two more gymnastics events at Tokyo Olympics, a decision she took to take care of her mental health. The four-time Olympic champion has withdrawn from Tuesday's women's team final as well as Thursday's individual all-around final as she continues to focus on her wellbeing. After the latest withdrawal, it is to be seen if the American athlete will compete in the upcoming floor event (2 August) and balance beam event (3 August) finals.

Tokyo Olympics: US Gymnastics issues statement on Simone Biles withdrawal from two more competitions

US Gymnastics released a statement stating that the condition of Biles will be evaluated daily. It further said the decision was taken after consultation with medical staff. In absence of Biles, MyKayla Skinner will now compete in vault finals for the US alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second-highest score. The US gymnastics further said that they are in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances.

After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 31, 2021

After withdrawing from the team event final, Simon Biles revealed the difficulties she was facing with her mental health. Biles had said, "After the performance, I put in, I just didn’t want to continue." She continued, “I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in the sport right now… we need to protect our mind and body and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don’t trust myself so much… maybe it’s getting old.” Biles scored her lowest Olympic vault score in the opening rotation before withdrawing from the team final.

Simone Biles thanks fans for their support

Simone Biles came into Tokyo Olympics as the favourites for the final as she was pursuing a record-equalling ninth career Olympic title, however, her withdrawal from events due to mental issues dashed her hopes of achieving the record. Following her revelation regarding mental health issues, social media has been flooded with messages supporting her stand. The likes of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, and Team India Cricket head coach Ravi Shastri have backed the American gymnast for her decision.

Image: US Gymnastics/ Twitter